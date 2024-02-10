A Splash Of Worcestershire Sauce Is The Ingredient Your Guacamole Is Missing

Guacamole is one of those foods that's so fun and easy to make, in part because it's pretty much a guaranteed crowd-pleaser, and also because it's so adaptable. It invites creativity and inspiration, is ripe for substitutions when you find yourself in a pinch and can find a place in so many settings and occasions. Serve it as a dip during the big game, as an appetizer for a larger dinner, or simply spoon it on top of tacos to bring a creamy, cool, and herbaceous touch to your favorite filling.

You can keep it super simple with avocado, cilantro, lime, and salt, or add onions, tomatoes, garlic, and other herbs. Kick up the heat with jalapenos, or sweeten things up with fresh fruit like mango or pineapple. But of all the many ingredients you can choose to amplify your avocado-based dip, perhaps you've been overlooking one that will totally change the game: The umami-rich wonder sauce known as Worcestershire.

Guacamole, with its bright citrus and herbs and the creamy unctuous avocado, is primed and ready for this particular kind of flavor infusion. The fat of the green fruit is rounded out by this savory boost, and that little dose of brown liquid deepens the flavor profile of every bite.