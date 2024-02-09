How To Quickly Clean Fresh Sardines If You Don't Have A Good Knife

The first step to cleaning sardines with scissors is to descale your fish, passing the cutting edge of your scissors along each sardine from tail to head multiple times while holding them under lightly running cold water. You don't have to perfectly remove all the scales since, like the bones, they're mostly very small and are unlikely to cause much bother when eating. Handle your sardines gently throughout the cleaning process, as the flesh can become mushy if pressed too much or handled roughly, which can give them an unappetizing texture or cause them to fall apart when cooked.

You then use your scissors to snip off the heads of each sardine just below the two pectoral fins located behind the head towards the underside of the sardine. Next, snip open the belly, cut off the dorsal fin, and then use your fingers to scoop out the guts and rinse clean. As with the descaling, it's best to do this under cold running water.

The trickiest part when cleaning sardines is removing the spine, which is usually done with the hands, even if you do have a sharp knife handy. You should open up the fillets, exposing the spine, and then carefully pinch it and pry it out along the fish, then break it off at the end to release the spine from your sardine filets. Depending on your sardines' size and your planned recipe, you may not even need to do this.