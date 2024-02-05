We Tried Burger King's Candied Bacon Whopper And It's Just Not Our Jam

Before me lies a humble pile of brown seeded buns that don't seem to have much going on between them. Splitting the buns open-faced, the top portion has shards of not-too-crispy iceberg lettuce, laced in a substance that resembles the remnants of a French onion soup. The bottom half has even more lettuce shards strewn about, topping a pair of large tomato slices, concealing the rest of the contents of the burger. Below the tomatoes lies a healthy smattering of crispy onion bits, and a couple of strips of overly crisp, darkened bacon.

The candied bacon is a tad too charred and smells sweet like a cured ham. Despite being covered in all kinds of toppings, it remains crisp and is sticky to the touch. I'm not sure if the teeny onion crisps contain any actual onions, but they're good, and at least pitch in another layer of crunch to this Whopper. The sweet bacon jam that lines the top bun has a nice gentle tang to it, and contains flakes of soggy bacon. I couldn't tell if the garlic aioli was at all present physically, with inspections by both the eyes and mouth.

Overall, the Candied Bacon Whopper tastes like a sweetened Whopper, with various crunchy textures vying for your attention. While there's a lot going on with this one, it's not too much of a mess, and the fluffy bun keeps it all together.