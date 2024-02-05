What Exactly Is The Flavor Of Squirt Soda?

If you look at the green and yellow packaging, it's understandable to assume Squirt is another lemon-lime-flavored soda. But although Squirt has a citrusy taste, it's noticeably different from well-known lemon-lime sodas such as Sprite, Starry, and 7Up. If you can't quite put your finger on it, it's probably because the makers of Squirt have been vague about its flavor from the beginning. A print ad from 1963 claimed the soda gets its flavor from "premium Southwest citrus," as did a television commercial that same year. By 1984, advertising was even less specific, saying the flavor came from a special "squirt fruit." And even though Squirt no longer keeps the source of the flavor under wraps, some current cans are still labeled as "naturally flavored citrus soda."

Although it's clear that Squirt is at least citrus flavored, what you might not realize is that the soda is made with grapefruit juice, not lemon, lime, or a combination of different citrus fruits. Until 1977, Squirt was made with whole grapefruits, but today, only concentrated grapefruit juice is listed on the ingredients label for the original, Ruby Red, and Zero Sugar varieties.