Your Slow Cooker Is The Perfect Way To Serve Steamy Chai To A Crowd

There's nothing like inviting friends and family over to share some homemade snacks and drinks. The only downside is that it can be time- and effort-consuming to put together individual beverages for everybody. For instance, if you want to make chai tea lattes for your guests, it can be a challenge to prepare a big batch on the stove, then prepare each mug with milk and sugar.

Luckily, there is a convenient way to make a lot of masala chai at once, thanks to your slow cooker. To make this drink using this convenient appliance, you have to understand what goes into it. The word "chai" means "tea" in India, and masala chai is a sweetly-spiced Indian beverage of black tea, milk, and spices, such as cinnamon, ginger, cardamom, and clove. A perfect masala chai has a complex, spiced flavor, with a hint of strength from freshly-brewed black tea.

To make chai for a crowd, you'd have to brew a lot of tea (making sure it doesn't turn out weak, nor bitter), spice the whole thing, and prepare it in individual cups. However, the stable heat of a slow cooker can help you infuse spices in hot water slowly and evenly for up to 8 hours, before you add tea, milk, and sweetener to finish. Not only does a slow cooker perfectly infuse your tea with spices, in the most hands-off way possible, but it keeps the finished batch of chai warm and ready to serve for hours on end.