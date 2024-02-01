When Shopping For The Best Truffles Possible, Let Your Nose Guide You

Selecting and buying truffles can be a sensory experience, and relying on your sense of smell is crucial. When choosing truffles to use at home, either shaved over your risotto or grated on top of your eggs, opt for those with a strong, earthy aroma, as it indicates freshness and quality. "The shape and the size [does] not really affect ... the quality," Vittorio Giordano, vice president of Urbani Truffles USA, says. "You can have great truffles that are small with the bumpy shape or you can really have a beautiful nice aroma out of a large truffle. When people ask me 'how do you pick your truffle?' ... I always say 'with my nose.'"

Truffle scent can be a marker of peak flavor. By smelling the truffles, you can assess the aroma and ensure that they are not spoiled or past their prime. Additionally, the aroma of truffles can vary depending on their variety and origin, allowing you to choose the type that best suits your culinary preferences. "What is very, very important is to smell the truffle and to pick what you like," Giordano says. "Truffle is a combination of 120 different aromas. The combination that is appealing for you, that you like, that means that's your truffle."