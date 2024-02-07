Transform Leftover Spaghetti Into Fritters And Thank Us Later
If you're like most people, your leftover spaghetti probably sits in the fridge until you have nothing else better to eat or until it goes bad and you have no choice but to throw it away. Reheated spaghetti from the night before may not be very appetizing, but transforming it into a whole new dish is always an option too. Giada De Laurentiis, for example, turns it into a pizza by adding eggs and cheese. But if you want to take it a step further, you can actually make fritters.
As a viral TikTok illustrates, spaghetti fritters start off a lot like De Laurentiis's recipe, with the addition of eggs and cheese, but it also includes breadcrumbs. With a bit of mixing, the leftover spaghetti and the added components come together into a pliable mixture that can then be shaped into discs. Frying is the last step to turn them into fritters, making your leftover spaghetti virtually unrecognizable.
Spaghetti fritters are a shortcut to frittatine di pasta
As the more critical TikTok comments have pointed out, turning leftover spaghetti into fried food comes across as a quintessentially American thing to do, but the truth is that spaghetti fritters are more Italian than most people probably realize. Their official name is frittatine di pasta which means "fritters of pasta" in Italian, and they're a common street food in Naples that you can also find at plenty of local delis and pizzerias in the region.
Traditionally frittatine di pasta isn't made with just any leftover spaghetti from your fridge, but rather freshly cooked spaghetti or bucatini with béchamel sauce. If you have leftover spaghetti though, this recipe is still a great way to use it up. Typically the cheese in frittatina di pasta is mozzarella or parmesan, but as seen in the TikTok, it works just as well with any shredded cheese you have on hand.
Tips for turning leftover spaghetti into fritters
Technically you don't need to follow a recipe when turning leftover spaghetti into fritters, but if you're not careful they could turn out soggy or fall apart. Sogginess in a fritter is usually caused by too much moisture. Therefore, if the pasta you're starting with is very saucy, you may need to scoop away some of the excess sauce before combining it with the other ingredients. Once you do so, it should crisp up fairly easily.
To prevent your fritters from falling apart, make sure to use an adequate amount of eggs, cheese, and breadcrumbs. The consistency should allow you to form them into patties without them crumbling. Cutting up the spaghetti will also help ensure everything is well incorporated. Don't forget to use a sufficient amount of oil too, as they'll stick to the pan and fall apart otherwise. With a little attention to detail, you can enjoy delicious spaghetti fritters that make the most of your leftovers.