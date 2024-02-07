Transform Leftover Spaghetti Into Fritters And Thank Us Later

If you're like most people, your leftover spaghetti probably sits in the fridge until you have nothing else better to eat or until it goes bad and you have no choice but to throw it away. Reheated spaghetti from the night before may not be very appetizing, but transforming it into a whole new dish is always an option too. Giada De Laurentiis, for example, turns it into a pizza by adding eggs and cheese. But if you want to take it a step further, you can actually make fritters.

As a viral TikTok illustrates, spaghetti fritters start off a lot like De Laurentiis's recipe, with the addition of eggs and cheese, but it also includes breadcrumbs. With a bit of mixing, the leftover spaghetti and the added components come together into a pliable mixture that can then be shaped into discs. Frying is the last step to turn them into fritters, making your leftover spaghetti virtually unrecognizable.