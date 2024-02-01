Grab Some Pickled Beets For Vibrant Valentine's Day Deviled Eggs

Time spent with your special someone on Valentine's Day should be romantic and thoughtful. It can also be as deliciously sweet as your wooing of each other, especially if y'all gift each other the best Valentine's Day candies. If you and your significant other plan to wake up together on Valentine's Day, don't wait until the evening to share an intimate, delicious meal. Make your first meal of the day just as romantic as your last by fixing some Valentine's Day deviled eggs for breakfast. All you have to do is use pickled beets to transform your deviled eggs into a delectable meal that's beautifully customized for the morning of your Valentine's Day.

When you mix your ingredients to create the filling for your deviled eggs, you can add beet juice as a natural dye to color your deviled egg filling romantic red. As a result, your finished eggs will have lovely Valentine's Day colors of white deviled eggs with red filling. Alternatively, you can cut your pickled beets into heart shapes for a romantic red topping on your white deviled eggs. Achieving either of these Valentine's Day spins on deviled eggs is simple and quick.