What Is Persillade Sauce And What Does It Taste Like?

Many common sauces have French origins. But while you may be familiar with mayonnaise, béchamel, vinaigrette, and hollandaise, another French staple, persillade, remains relatively unknown, despite its immense potential to enhance dishes. Its name comes from a combination of two French words, "persil," which means parsley, and "ail" the word for garlic. As you might assume based on its name, parsley and garlic make up the main ingredients of a persillade. To bring these ingredients together into a sauce, the parsley and garlic are finely minced and then combined with oil and either lemon juice or vinegar. Sometimes, green onions are added along with capers and anchovies.

Though simple, persillade is a versatile sauce and is typically served as the finishing touch to a variety of dishes. You may have had it on escargot or oysters, but it also complements vegetables like potatoes and zucchini. At the same time, it's just as compelling in sandwiches or paired with different meats, such as juicy roast beef tenderloin.