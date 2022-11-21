Which Is The Best Pastry At Starbucks? Here's What Starbucks Regulars Say- Exclusive Survey

Starbucks is one of the most well-known coffee chains. As of 2021, there were nearly 34,000 locations across the world, as per Statista, with over 15,000 in the United States alone. According to Restaurant Business Online, it is the highest-grossing coffee chain in the U.S., and the second highest overall chain, just behind McDonald's.

Locations can be found inside airports, grocery stores, or on your way to work during the morning commute — often with a drive-thru, to make your stop a little more convenient. Though the chain is best known for its wide range of drinks to kick your morning off with some extra caffeine, it also serves up food options. Whether you want a breakfast sandwich to grab and go before work, or a slice of coffee cake to go alongside your afternoon pick-me-up coffee, most locations have a wide variety of options inside the display case at the counter. If you're craving something a little sweeter, the chain sells several kinds of pastries.