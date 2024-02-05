Leftover Carrots In The Fridge? Turn Them Into Crispy Fries

If you've ever bought carrots by the bunch, you may be familiar with having a few leftover carrots just sitting in the produce drawer of the refrigerator, slowly rotting away. But you don't have to let them go to waste! For an easy side at your next dinner, take those carrots out of leftover limbo and transform them into a healthier, crispy fry.

Carrot fries aren't so much a replacement for irresistible potato french fries as they are a surefire way to make carrots more exciting. You can make carrot fries by popping them onto a sheet pan and into the oven, or bust out the air fryer. Just chop them up into a shoestring fry shape and cover them in oil and seasonings. You'll also want to make sure your carrot fries turn out crispy, emulating that classic crispy fry bite as much as possible. Luckily, there are many ways to ensure a crispy carrot fry while having fun with your flavor options.