The Secret To Unbelievably Crispy Air-Fried Veggies Lies In A Wet Dredge

When making crispy vegetables in the air-fryer, you'll want a dredge that works quickly and clings to whatever ingredient you're dipping, while also providing sufficient browning and crunch. However, the first step in the process is prepping your vegetables. For a wet dredge, you'll want to keep your vegetables as dry as possible before dipping, which will help the batter stick throughout the cooking process.

Now on to creating the wet dredge itself. There are tons of different recipes swirling around online, using everything from eggs, breadcrumbs, and baking soda to tempura beer batters. But for air-fried vegetables, a blend of cornstarch, all-purpose flour, water, and oil works well, resulting in a thick batter that really adheres to the vegetables and gives that perfect crunch. The science here is that, when mixed with flour, cornstarch slows down the development of gluten, which results in a lower moisture content and pleasantly brittle coating.

Ingredient ratios depend on the quantity of vegetables being cooked, but you'll want to stick with a 1:1 ratio of cornstarch to all-purpose flour and about a third of that in oil. For reference, a full head of cauliflower needs about ⅔ cup of flour, ⅔ cup of cornstarch, ¾ cup of water, and ¼ cup of oil, the latter of which helps give your freshly air-fried vegetables a uniform, golden color.