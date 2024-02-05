Repurpose Today's Meatloaf By Making It Tomorrow's Chili

Meatloaf, although a tasty meal, can also be one of those dinners that tend to hang around, especially if you don't have a lot of people to help you eat it. So, rather than resigning yourself to numerous nights of the same meal, why not repurpose your leftover meatloaf into a hearty bowl of all-American chili?

Although making chili out of leftover meatloaf might sound novel, the two dishes' flavors combine perfectly thanks to the ingredients used in each. For instance, meatloaf typically contains spices such as oregano and basil, which marry well with chili's savory, tomatoey sauce. Speaking of tomatoes, meatloaf often has a ketchup- or a tomato-based spread on top of it to add extra flavor. When you add your leftover meatloaf to a pot of chili, that crust melds with the ingredients in chili and enhances its flavors. Meatloaf top sauces can also contain a touch of brown sugar, which would add a slight sweetness that can balance out some of the chili's saltier notes.

Using your leftover meatloaf to make a pot of chili is about as straightforward as it seems. However, there are a couple of things to know as you go.