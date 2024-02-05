Ina Garten's Clever Trick For A Moist And Tender Meatloaf

Some classic comfort meals, such as beef meatloaf, are misunderstood and are sometimes even regarded with a sartically-raised eyebrow. Well, if your only experiences with meatloaf have been less than stellar, don't write them all off as such. Meatloaf can be a hard dish to get right, so you may just have never had one that's as good as it can be. If that's the case, then try switching up the way you prepare this classic comfort, so it takes on some extra juicy and savory qualities — the kind that this dish should really be known for.

To learn how to make the perfect meatloaf, the pros do it best, and Ina Garten has an especially clever trick for a moist and tender meatloaf. When baking this dish in the oven, Garten suggests placing a pan filled with water on the rack below your meatloaf while it cooks. This simple addition surrounds the meatloaf with steam, which prevents it from drying out. Instead, it will become especially moist as it soaks up all that extra vapor.