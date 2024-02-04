Stodgy Potato Soup? It's Time To Break Out The Ricer

Whether it's warm and creamy and loaded with baked potato fixings, or served chilled with a few snips of fresh chives, a well-made, pureéd potato soup can be a little ethereal. Potato soup has few ingredients, and making it only takes a couple of steps. Technique is everything, however. If you aren't careful with the delicate starches in the potatoes, you can end up with a goopy, gluey, stodgy soup. If you want your potato soup to have a perfect light, fluffy texture, don't automatically reach for a blender or a food processor when it's time to pureé the potatoes. Instead, run your cooked potatoes through a ricer before adding them to the rest of the soup ingredients.

A potato ricer is a handheld tool that looks like a big garlic press and works the same: A plunger forces boiled potatoes through small holes. It's a gentle way to process the potatoes and produces perfectly puffy mashed potatoes with just a quick squeeze. Those fluffy spuds are exactly what you're looking for to make smooth, silky potato soup.