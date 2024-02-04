Season Leftover Puff Pastry Scraps For A New Twist On Croutons

There are plenty of baked goods that call for puff pastry, such as tarts and sausage rolls, to name just two. However, once your baking is done and dusted, you may still find yourself with scraps of the dough left over. More often than not, those scraps get tossed into the garbage bin.

But, rather than throw them away, why not repurpose them into crunchy, seasoned bites that work as a crouton replacement? That pastry dough tossed with your favorite herbs and spices and then baked until crisp can make for a unique way to get some crunch into your salads. Plus, they only take a few minutes to make, meaning you don't have to spend too much extra time in the kitchen.

To use this savvy trick, however, there are a couple of things you'll want to keep in mind as you go along. Plus, it pays to have some ideas up your sleeve for how to use your croutons once they come out of the oven!