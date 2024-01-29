Here's How Long Your Oat Milk Will Last After Opening

While you can make your own oat milk, you'll be skipping the preservatives and pasteurization that can keep bacteria at bay. When considering the pros and cons of making your own oat milk, take into account that you'll have to use up your freshly brewed blend within three to five days. On the other hand, if you're using a shelf-stable brand of oat milk from the store, you can likely get 10 days out of it before it begins to show signs of spoilage.

Note that some oat milks need to be refrigerated even before opening. If you got yours from the refrigerated section at the store, it probably fits into this category. Put it in the fridge as soon as you get home and note the "use by" date. Read the label further and you'll typically see a suggestion to use within five to seven or seven to 10 days after opening. Once you open the carton, consider writing the date on the outside with a permanent marker so you don't lose track of how long it's been.

Shelf stable oat milk is typically packaged in a sterile aseptic container, which is what keeps bacteria from developing during storage. This means it's also more flexible in terms of an expiration date, often six months to a year out compared to a few weeks with oat milk that requires refrigeration. However, the timeline for consumption after opening is the same.