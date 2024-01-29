What Kind Of Drink Pairs Best With Crab Cakes?

Everyone knows seafood pairs well with citrus and other light, acidic flavors; a little squeeze of lemon juice will bring out the flavors of seafood without overpowering them. There's a similar principle at play with alcoholic drinks, particularly with wine and beer. Fruity notes, especially citrus notes, are what you want to look for when selecting a beverage.

If you're going with wine, this can mean choosing a chilled white wine. You'll want to stay on the drier, more acidic side, as sweet wines are likely to result in the flavor of both the crab and the drink getting lost. This doesn't mean you can't have any sweetness; notes of fruits like peaches are great for crab cakes, so long as the sweetness isn't too dominant.

Beer is a little different. Instead of looking out for anything too sweet (sweet beers exist, but they're rarer than sweet wines), you'll want to focus on avoiding anything too hoppy (so, IPAs are generally out). Again, you're looking for anything citrus-forward, and a great typical source of that is Hefeweizens or other wheat beers (think something like Blue Moon), which tend to be both light and have plenty of that citrus taste.