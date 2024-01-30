How Long Will Vermouth Last Once It's Opened?

Vermouth is a very versatile fortified wine. In addition to being commonly used as a flavorful and aromatic infusion in cocktails, you can also use vermouth to add flavor to all kinds of foods. You can put sweet vermouth in clam chowder to sweeten the dish, braise your chicken in vermouth, or use sweet red vermouth as the liquid ingredient in an ice cream float to make an adult version of dessert. Although you can reach for the vermouth stored in your kitchen for various uses, you should do it in a certain amount of time once you've opened the bottle. After the first time you've cracked the screw cap or cork on your vermouth, use it within three months because that's how long it will last before it goes bad.

Within one month of being opened, vermouth will maintain its optimal flavor and smell, and after the next two months, it will have a passable taste and smell if stored properly. An opened bottle of vermouth stored longer than three months will begin to lose its aroma and flavor from oxidation because it's been exposed to air. This is why it's essential to use the best storage method after your vermouth bottle is opened to ensure that the fortified wine retains the fullness of its flavor and aroma.