Roast Your Leftover Potato Salad And Thank Us Later

Whether you want to admit it or not, some foods just taste better as leftovers than they do fresh. In fact, there's an actual science behind why stew tastes better over time and why cold pizza still tastes so delicious. When it comes to potato salad, however, the leftovers aren't quite as appealing. If you have extra potato salad from that picnic or potluck, chances are it may just sit in the fridge until you inevitably toss it out.

The good news is, there's an easy way to make leftover potato salad more appetizing: All you have to do is spread it out on a baking sheet and stick it in the oven. After about 15 minutes at 425 degrees Fahrenheit, the potato salad will take on a new life as roasted potatoes. For optimal browning, you can also rotate the pan midway through baking. As far as taste, the result isn't just warmed-up potato salad, and there's a good reason it takes on a completely new and improved flavor.