Fish Sauce Is Your Missing Ingredient For The Best Seafood Risotto

Whether you're topping your seafood risotto with clams, chopped shrimp, lump crabmeat, or lobster, you might be missing out on a key ingredient that elevates your risotto. Perhaps you're accustomed to creating a seafood risotto using a regular water-based cooking liquid, or you've ventured into using seafood broth, or mixing in clam juice to enhance the salty ocean taste. However, if you head to the Asian spice and sauce aisle, you'll find an ingredient that can deliver all the briny seafood flavor while also adding delectable umami: fish sauce.

Fish sauce is a common pantry staple you've likely encountered in Thai, Indonesian, or Vietnamese cuisine. It's incredibly versatile, adding salt, umami, and a hint of fishiness to a variety of dishes in just a few potent drops. You might not consider adding it to a traditional Italian dish like risotto, but when making seafood risotto, a dash of fish sauce can give your meal dimension and added richness.