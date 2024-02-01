Wasabi Is The Spicy Kick Your Cocktails Have Been Missing

Fellow spicy cocktail lovers, it seems the world has finally caught up to us. Savory drinks are having a big moment, showcasing not just sweet, bitter, and sour, but umami flavors as well, like saltiness and heat. The spicy margarita is finally in good company, it seems, as fancy cocktail bars around the country debut original creations loaded with chiles, peppercorn, hot sauce, and other fire-starting ingredients. But if you haven't yet, there's one hot ingredient you need to try in a drink ASAP: wasabi.

Wasabi is a root, related to other spicy botanicals like horseradish and mustard, which is commonly grated or ground into a paste and used as a condiment in Japanese cuisine. You may be familiar with it as the green lump served with sushi, alongside pickled ginger, although that's rarely real wasabi — because actual wasabi is so tricky to work with (not to mention to cultivate), the stuff you encounter on a regular basis is actually a substitute made from horseradish, mustard, and green food coloring. People who have tried both, however, typically report that the taste isn't too far off from the real thing.

In any case, wasabi (and its cousin horseradish) have a kind of heat that we tend to experience more in the nose and sinuses than in the mouth, unlike with chili peppers, where the sensation stays primarily in the mouth. It's a unique and exhilarating kind of heat that deserves to meet your bar cart.