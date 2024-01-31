Skimping On Sugar In Your Pancake Batter Is A Huge Mistake

Pancakes, a cornerstone of many breakfast setups, might seem to be one of the easier dishes to make. However, these seemingly simple discs of batter can be tricky to get just right. Although most pancake recipes use few ingredients and are highly customizable, those basic ingredients are important to include as directed. One of those crucial ingredients is sugar; and even though very little sugar is called for, don't skip or even skimp on it.

When making sweet flapjacks, such as apple-cinnamon buttermilk pancakes, you might think the sugar is to enhance a decadent flavor profile. Those who prefer savory pancakes over sweet ones or who are health-conscious may think sugar is unnecessary. Already chock full of carbs and additional sweet toppings, pancakes may not seem to require sugar in the batter. However, sugar does more than appeal to one's sweet tooth.

Adding sugar to even a classic pancake recipe is necessary for not just taste but consistency and texture. Even boxed pancake mixes contain some elements of sugar. Without sugar, the pancakes will not have the texture most pancake lovers prefer — a crisp, delicious crust that encases a pillow-soft interior. Without sugar, the chemical reaction that causes this would not occur, and you'll be left with mushy and lifeless flapjacks.