What Is Coconut Bacon And How Do You Eat It?

A select few foods need no introduction and seem to make people salivate just at the mention of it — and of these, bacon has always seemed to reign supreme. Its uniquely salty, smoky flavor and chewy-yet-crispy texture has bewitched our taste buds for thousands of years, not only finding its way into many of our entrees and side dishes but even inspiring its own, including bacon cheeseburgers, bacon doughnuts, and you guessed it, bacon-centric ice cream.

But what if there was a delicious way to capture that signature taste without using meat? You're in luck; there is. Coconut bacon, a vegan alternative to pork bacon made with unsweetened coconut flakes, is a unique spin on the popular food. With its healthier profile and equally smoky flavor, it's a promising alternative that may just get you hooked. So whether you've given up pork for health reasons or just want to change things up a little, coconut bacon is worth a try, and it may just become your new favorite way to enjoy it.