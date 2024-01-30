The Common Mistake To Avoid At All Costs When Making Vegetable Galettes

A galette is a simple way to make a little, elegant open-faced pie. You don't need to fuss with pie plates or double crusts, or even fluting. Galettes are an opportunity to make something simple that appears elegant and put together and tastes delicious. They're versatile, but especially useful when there's a glut of summer produce – freshly picked berries and peaches, or too many tomatoes or bunches of kale and asparagus. No matter how you enjoy them, sweet or savory, they're easy to pull off, but with all pastry, there are foibles.

Flaky pie crust doesn't like extra moisture. Anyone who's ever seen an episode of "The Great British Baking Show" or baked a pie can tell a soggy bottom guarantees a less than great eating experience. Fruit and vegetables are mostly water. When they're cooked, the juicy vegetables and fruit leak into the pastry, creating the dreaded soggy bottom. It's quite a common mistake, but to combat a leaky or soggy vegetable galette, there's an extra step you should take.