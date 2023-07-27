Does Distilled Water Taste Any Different From Regular Tap?

As you're walking past the grocery store aisle where you'll find the packages of both cheap and expensive bottled water, you notice it's there that the store is selling distilled water. But it doesn't seem different than the stuff you get out of the tap at home, so what makes it so special?

As registered dietarian nutritionist Elizabeth Barnes explains to Food Network, distilled water is water that is purified through a process known as steam distillation, the process of collecting steamed water that has been re-liquified. The purpose of this distillation process, Barnes says, is to refine the water down to its purest elements — in this case, hydrogen and oxygen. Compare that with tap water, which contains minerals such as calcium and magnesium.

So if distilled water is water at its purest, free from any other elements, does it taste any different than the tap water you'd get from your kitchen sink? Could you even drink distilled water at all?