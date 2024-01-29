Store-Bought Squid Ink Isn't Always The Real Deal

If you love eating seafood, chances are good that you've encountered a dish containing squid. Whether chargrilled whole or thrown in a stir fry, squid brings the briny flavor of the sea to your plate. Even those who are wary of seafood usually won't pass up a plate of fried calamari. But there is far more to a squid than just its delectable tentacles. Buried inside each squid is a sac filled with — you guessed it — ink.

Jet-black squid ink is more than a cartoonish getaway ploy for undersea mollusks. In fact, it's a prized culinary ingredient for several ocean-inspired dishes. It adds flavor to pasta sauces and can even elevate the color of a cocktail. You can find this unique ingredient on the shelves of your local grocery store. But before you run out to buy a jar of ink, know this: Most "squid" ink you'll find at the store doesn't actually come from a squid. Instead, it's taken from another ocean dweller — the cuttlefish.