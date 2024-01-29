Cocoa Nibs Are The Secret Ingredient For Unbeatable Chocolate Ice Cream

Cocoa nibs are a powerhouse ingredient. Not only are they rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds, they also bring texture to a dish, and tons of flavor. When combined with the dark chocolate and cocoa powder in your ice cream recipe, these little bits bring the depth that's so often missing from the final product. For making chocolate ice cream, they're also extremely easy to work with. You don't have to crush or cut or manipulate them in any way: Simply open the bag and you're ready to go.

Because fat is an ultimate flavor carrier, the milk in ice cream is ripe for infusions. You can do this with herbs like mint, grains like oats or rice, and even popcorn. For this process, you'll want to take the milk you plan to use for your recipe and combine it with cocoa nibs in a saucepot (a few tablespoons for a 1-quart ice cream recipe should do the trick).

Bring this to a simmer over medium-high, then remove from the heat and put a lid on your pot. Set this aside for a couple of hours so the nibs can continue to impart their flavor. When you're ready, just strain the nibs out of the cream (give them a good press in your fine mesh strainer to make sure you get all the milk possible), proceed with your standard ice cream method — and prepare for mind-blowing results.