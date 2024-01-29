Lunchtime In Greece Used To Be A Much More Serious Affair

In the United States, lunchtime has never really been a big event — save for a special occasion such as a Sunday brunch, the midday meal in America will likely consist of a small sandwich, salad, or leftovers from dinner the night prior. However, meals are served quite differently in other countries and cultures, such as Greece.

Until very recently, residents of Greece would not simply grab a quick bite and continue on with their day; lunchtime was treated as a sit-down event with a wide spread of dishes. Greek hospitality expert Aby Saltiel spoke with Food and Wine about the noticeable shift in how and when people in Greece enjoy different meals. "Lunch until recently was a full-size family meal," he said, where families would unite to eat together.

Traditional foods included vegetable stews or casseroles, along with various cheeses, salads, and even wine. Lunchtime was the most significant meal for most Greeks until recently, as work schedules have changed and European countries have become more accustomed to the traditional 9-to-five work structure like those in the United States.