The Same Company Produces Both Idaho Spuds And Hungry Jack Hash Browns

If you're looking for a product that gives you an easy way to make hash browns without settling for the frozen kind, two brands stand at the forefront: Idaho Spuds and Hungry Jack. Both products boast "100% real potatoes" and are designed to be prepared in the same way. All you have to do is add hot water directly to the carton to rehydrate the potatoes, then finish cooking them in a pan. If you're loyal to the Hungry Jack brand, you probably don't mind paying a bit more for it, but there's a good reason you should give the slightly cheaper Idaho Spuds product a chance.

Though the packaging appears completely different, what's inside is exactly the same. Upon close examination of the ingredients label, you'll see both contain a combination of dry Idaho potatoes, salt, dextrose, and the exact same preservative, sodium bisulfite. Shoppers on Reddit have picked up on this similarity, suspecting that the two are produced by the same company, and as it turns out, it's true. Idaho Spuds and Hungry Jack are both manufactured and distributed by Basic American Foods.