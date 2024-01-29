When You're Craving Fish Cakes On A Budget, Don't Sleep On Canned Sardines

Fish cakes, a well-known affordable meal or snack, exist as a dish in various cultures and cuisines around the world, but almost everywhere, they seem to have originated as a good way to use up two common ingredients: Fish and starch, oftentimes in the form of potato.

From their humble origins, they've risen to great heights in the hands of Michelin-starred TV superstar chefs like Gordon Ramsay. Plus, there are countless variants around the world, from Mediterranean tuna cakes with pesto to Thai fish cakes that you can make with any leftover salmon you might have.

But making fish cakes with only premium fish such as tuna, cod, and salmon can turn out to be a costly meal, especially when cooking for a big family or a dinner party. There are so many cheaper alternatives, but of all of the affordable fish you could use, canned sardines are undoubtedly the most slept on in terms of price and deliciousness.

Unsurprisingly, there has been a soar in popularity in recent years, during which we've seen the birth of online canned sardine subscription clubs and videos about tinned fish that have garnered more than 30 million views on TikTok