It's Easier Than You'd Think To Pour A Black And Tan

There may come a time when you're in the mood for a beer, but you've got a hankering for two different kinds — something deep and rich and something paler, like a stout and ale. You'll consider them, trying to figure out which one you prefer. Finally, you'll conclude that you'll have both, but you won't be drinking each separately. Instead, you'll mix them to make the famous Black and Tan, a two-toned cocktail that layers dark-colored stout over the lightly-colored ale. Trying to make this drink and get it just right may be intimidating. No need to worry, though — pouring a Black and Tan is simple and quick.

First, grab a pint glass. Fill the glass to the midway point with an ale that you love. Get a spoon and hold it over the opening of the glass with its bowl facing the ale. Slowly pour your stout over the spoon until it smoothly fills the rest of the glass. Now you've made yourself a Black and Tan. Not only do you have the stout-ale combo you desire, but you've just mastered one of the classic Guinness cocktails for St. Patrick's Day. However, if you're still not entirely sold on trying to pour a Black and Tan using this method, you're in luck.