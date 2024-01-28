Do Pistachios Actually Randomly Explode?

Cracked from the clutches of stubborn shells or devoured by the handful, pistachios reign supreme as the snack of choice for many nut aficionados. From pistachio ice cream to pistachio pesto, the nutty flavor and crunchy (yet somehow still chewy!) consistency of this seed elevates a number of dishes. While most often found in a shopping cart or pantry, this little green morsel recently found itself in the news for an alarming claim.

Pistachios — yes, those tiny kernels of roasted goodness — can allegedly spontaneously combust. That's right — sweet, innocent, pistachios, accused of bursting into flames. While it might be hard to imagine your favorite nut igniting mid-snack, it turns out that pistachio combustion is possible. Under the right conditions, pistachios can even explode. But, it's not necessarily in the way you might imagine. So before you rid your pantry of these salty delights, let's take a look at the explosive facts.