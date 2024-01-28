Why You Should Rinse Your Knife Every Time You Hone It

So, what exactly is honing? According to knife manufacturer Wusthof, honing "realigns the microscopic teeth on the edge of the blade," maintaining the sharpness that can swiftly slice a tomato or dice an onion. Hone your knife by running it across the side of a thin cylinder called a honing steel. Draw the blade across the steel surface while trying to maintain the same angle already cut into the edge of the blade. This process will repair the normal wear and tear on your knife that comes from frequent use.

After honing, don't forget to rinse the blade with soap and water. This is an incredibly important step before you use that fresh blade to chop up dinner. The honing process can dislodge small pieces of steel from the blade edge, which can then remain stuck to the knife. You definitely want to prevent those from landing on your cutting board or finding their way into your next mirepoix. A simple rinse will suffice, but always rinse by hand and avoid putting your knife in the dishwasher.

Knives should be honed regularly — even daily. If you're not in the habit of caring for your knives, that might seem like a lot. But, it's a quick process that can easily be added to your nightly cooking routine.