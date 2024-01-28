The Best Breading To Mimic Fried Ice Cream Without Actually Frying

As if the sheer novelty of applying heat to a frozen dessert without melting it were not enough to sponsor the revelation that is fried ice cream, skeptics should know that it's one of the best uses for a vat of hot oil. Though it dates back to 19th-century China, fried ice cream has since gained popularity in Mexico, Japan, and other parts of the world. Regional particulars aside, the simplest form of the treat is made by rolling balls of ice cream in a bready coating and quickly deep-frying it, making it crispy on the outside and refreshingly creamy on the inside.

It's definitely worth seeking out a restaurant that makes this delicious dessert. However, for those who want to make this in the comfort of their own home, but might not be comfortable with deep-frying, you can simply coat ice cream in dried cereal to mimic the delightful contrasting textures of fried ice cream.