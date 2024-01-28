The Best Breading To Mimic Fried Ice Cream Without Actually Frying
As if the sheer novelty of applying heat to a frozen dessert without melting it were not enough to sponsor the revelation that is fried ice cream, skeptics should know that it's one of the best uses for a vat of hot oil. Though it dates back to 19th-century China, fried ice cream has since gained popularity in Mexico, Japan, and other parts of the world. Regional particulars aside, the simplest form of the treat is made by rolling balls of ice cream in a bready coating and quickly deep-frying it, making it crispy on the outside and refreshingly creamy on the inside.
It's definitely worth seeking out a restaurant that makes this delicious dessert. However, for those who want to make this in the comfort of their own home, but might not be comfortable with deep-frying, you can simply coat ice cream in dried cereal to mimic the delightful contrasting textures of fried ice cream.
How to use cornflakes to make fried ice cream
Cereal and ice cream may have sounded like a strange combination a decade ago, but the idea has fallen into common order thanks to pastry chef Christina Tosi, who popularized cornflake-infused milk in 2008, using it to infuse ice cream, panna cotta, cookies, and other treats at New York City's Momofuku Milk Bar.
Crushed-up cornflakes also serve as an ideal crispy coating for ice cream. While fried ice cream sometimes involves panko, cereal proves a sweeter, more palatable option when eaten cold. To help the flakes stick together, try tossing them with a tablespoon or so of melted butter, plus some brown sugar to sweeten things up.
From there, you can experiment with added flavors. Cinnamon and other warm baking spices, maple syrup, toasted crushed nuts, and coconut flakes are all fair game. For the best results, let your cereal-coated scoops of ice cream chill in a covered container in the freezer for a bit before serving.
Explore the cereal aisle
Once you get the ball rolling with no-fry ice cream coated in crushed cornflakes, you might be afflicted by a carousel of possibilities. Indeed, the treat is a fun and low-stakes way to make some bold choices. So if you're feeling uninspired by using just plain cornflakes, you might think about mixing it up by using a sweeter cereal with a similar texture. Fruity pebbles, cocoa pebbles, or puffed rice cereal like rainbow Rice Krispies come to mind.
For something a little more chef-inspired, use the ingredients in your coating to amp up the flavor of your ice cream. For instance, if you're using scoops of vanilla, add a little vanilla extract — or a tiny bit of fresh vanilla paste, if you're fancy — to your melted butter. Or if emulating Benihana's beloved ice cream tempura, drizzle some caramel or dulce de leche over the coated scoops.
Whichever ingredients you choose, this easy and decadent dessert will leave you wondering why you hadn't tried making it sooner.