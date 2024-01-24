Where Is Brass Roots From Shark Tank Today?

Do you ever wish there were more allergy-friendly snack options with the same versatility and flavor appeal as peanuts? Beyond scanning the ingredients of the healthiest and unhealthiest snack bars to find another reliable nut-free snack, the search may be over, thanks to Brass Roots Sacha Inchi seed snacks. In 2019, company founder Aaron Gailmor was driven by his father's battle with heart disease to create a healthy yet tasty, easy-to-eat snack and eventually decided to pitch his peanut-free goods on ABC's "Shark Tank."

Sacha Inchi seeds or Incan peanuts are primarily grown in the tropical rainforests of South America. According to one 2018 study, these peanut-free superfoods are known for their high levels of omega-3 fatty acids and impressive protein count per serving. Even though Gailmor began selling these shelf-stable seeds in 2020, he didn't appear on "Shark Tank" until 2023. While you may remember Gailmor's Season 14 debut by way of two brass instrument players, from a business point of view, the Brass Roots owner wanted to make a lasting impression to secure additional funds to keep his growing company up and running. When Aaron Gailmor took the Brass Roots company to "Shark Tank," he had projected the company would close out 2022 with $1.5 million in sales. However, Gailmor's ever-present past left the Sharks less than eager to strike a deal.