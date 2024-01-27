Level Up A Classic By Adding Tomatoes To Your Favorite Cornbread

There are few foods as comforting and warming on a cold winter day as a hearty bowl of chili. And, of course, no chili dinner is complete without a fresh-out-of-the-oven side of cornbread. Cornbread's gritty texture and slightly sweet taste perfectly complement the fiery kick of the chili, making for a well-rounded dinner.

But, if you want to amplify this classic side even more, there's a secret ingredient to add when making the bread to really enhance the flavor: tomatoes. When added to your cornbread, tomatoes give the dish a touch of acidity while also pairing with the bread's natural sweetness. Plus, they add a unique appearance to your dish that can make it look more striking.

If this idea already has your mouth watering, there are a few different ways that you can incorporate tomatoes into your cornbread. Plus, there are other additions to toss in as well that can enhance the meal even more.