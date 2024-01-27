The Boozy Ingredient That Makes For A Wonderfully Rich Chocolate Pie

The delicious layers of flavor and texture in a chocolate cream pie make it one of the most luscious desserts you can enjoy. You have a silky and creamy chocolate pudding topped with fluffy and sweet whipped cream layered in a crumbly and sugary cookie crust. What more do you need? If you want a more decadent pie, the chocolate cream needs a boost from the same product that might provide you with liquid courage: a bottle of red wine.

When you incorporate red wine into your chocolate pie recipe, its flavor profile will transform to have an unbeatable deliciousness. After you've baked your pie crust, combine cornstarch, sugar, and wine in a pan. Let the mixture cook over medium heat while you continuously stir it until it thickens, then blend in your chopped chocolate, butter, and a touch of salt. Add this filling to your chocolate pie crust, and once the formed pie has cooled in your fridge after four hours, you'll have an incredibly rich dessert waiting for you to devour. So, what kind of red wine should you use to elevate your chocolate pie to a fancy and delicious treat?