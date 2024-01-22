The Biggest Foil Mistake You're Making When Roasting A Chicken

Once you've made the adjustment with your foil, there may be some other steps you're overlooking when trying to make your chicken's skin come out crispy. For the most crispy skin and restaurant-quality meat, you can air dry your chicken for up to four hours at room temperature. This is also recommended if you're thawing your chicken. To make sure that your chicken doesn't burn and only roasts until crispy, don't cook your chicken until it's fully thawed. Not only will it cook unevenly, it'll also be blackened on the outside and too rare on the inside. You can also take the time to pat the skin dry before placing it in the oven. Moist skin will result in becoming less crispy.

You should also try using a roasting pan with a rack. The skin on the bottom of the chicken will become more crispy because it's not sitting in juices. It'll also be easier to gather the drippings to pour over your finished chicken when making the meat juicer. You also should make sure the chicken is placed right in the middle of the oven – not on the lowest or highest rack, but in the middle. This will help evenly cook it, and you'll get that crispy skin all the way around. So, there you go, folks. Now you can avoid the pitfalls that usually prevent you from making a crispy roasted chicken.