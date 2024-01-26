Fāloodeh: The Delectable Persian Frozen Dessert For Noodle Lovers

It's hardly an overstatement to say that Persian food is the mother of many cuisines. Starting in the sixth century B.C., cooks in what is now modern-day Iran created textures and flavor combinations that provided the foundation for, or at least deeply influenced, cuisines from India to Italy and North Africa to Turkey. The cuisine has persisted through the millennia despite successive Greek, Muslim, and Mongol conquests. Tender breads, bowls of mild white rice redolent with saffron, savory meat dishes enriched with dried fruit and nuts, and even a form of dried buttermilk called kashk — this is all in the purview of Persian cuisine. In fact, it's the Persians, not the Italians, who invented sorbet, and a lime-infused, rose-scented version of this ancient dessert persists to this day, known as fāloodeh, which has the added delight of tender noodles.

These aren't Italian-style noodles like spaghetti, made from durum wheat flour (although even early pasta dishes tended to be sweet). Instead, fāloodeh uses noodles like vermicelli or cellophane (sometimes known as glass) noodles; alternatively, they can be made from wheat starch. Cooked to absorbent, chewy perfection, they're bathed in a sugar and rosewater syrup, chilled until half-frozen, doused with fresh lime juice and sour cherry syrup, and often served with garnishments like chopped pistachios, fresh berries, and mint.