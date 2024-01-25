What Is Kanji And What Does It Taste Like?

For those unfamiliar, Kanji is a one-pot rice porridge that hails from Sri Lanka and has been consumed by the indigenous Tamil people for centuries. Though commonly a nourishing breakfast dish, it can be eaten for breakfast, lunch, or dinner; and sometimes, as it was for many Tamils during the Sri Lankan Civil War, it was the only food consumed most days.

While Sri Lankan cuisine is known for being full of spices and packed with flavor, during the hardship of the war, a modest version of the dish was made simply by boiling rice with water and a pinch of salt. In contrast to its wartime simplicity, kanji can also be a richer, more indulgent dish containing coconut milk and garnished with onions and green chilies, making it a more hearty, comforting meal. It's actually a pretty versatile dish, with versions existing in South India and elsewhere in Southeast Asia, which are served alongside pappadam, pickles, and even whole curry dishes. Ultimately, the dish itself is pretty bland and it's up to the cook to spice it up with additional ingredients, whether they be sweet or savory.

The distinction between Tamil kanji, a rice porridge, and the North Indian beverage also called kanji, a fermented probiotic drink, is also crucial. While they share a name, they are entirely different in preparation, taste, and cultural significance.