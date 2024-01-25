Take Your Pound Cake To New Heights By Throwing It On The Grill

Slices of classic pound cake are a delicious canvas for a myriad of culinary creations. From strawberry shortcakes to trifles and ice cream sundaes, they offer a fairly neutral starting point for all sorts of inspired preparations. It's an evergreen cake, suitable for any season or occasion, comprised of four staple ingredients that almost any home cook probably already has on hand. And for those moments when ease is necessary, you can likely find a version at your local grocery store too.

But you can elevate your pound cake without adding a single extra flavor or ingredient — just one of Earth's most essential elements: fire. Placing slices of your favorite pound cake, whether homemade from scratch or simply store-bought, right on a fiery grill can be an absolute game-changer.

This strategy not only gives you a nice, warm base for temperature contrast with, say, fresh berries and whipped cream, but also adds a crisp texture and intensified flavor. It's also incredibly easy to pull off; just brush your pound cake slices with a little butter, lay them on your grill or grill pan for a minute or two on both sides over medium heat, and watch the magic happen.