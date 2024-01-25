The Molasses Substitute You Probably Have In Your Fridge Right Now

If you're an avid baker, chances are you've come across a recipe or two that calls for molasses. Desserts like shoofly pie and holiday-ready gingerbread cookies, for instance, rely on this ingredient for their dark color and rich, caramel-like flavor.

The trouble is, sometimes you just don't have molasses on hand. And, since it's not necessarily a pantry staple, it might not be worth picking up an entire jar just for one recipe. The good news is that there's a simple substitution that you probably already have in your refrigerator — maple syrup.

Maple syrup can help add moisture to your recipes and can be used in a 1:1 ratio when substituting it for molasses. But, despite this being a quick swap, there are still a couple of things to be aware of if you decide to use it as a replacement. Namely, there are subtle textural differences between the two ingredients, as well as a distinctly different flavor profile, although both are equally delicious.