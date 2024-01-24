Canned Coconut Milk Is Perfect For A Light And Refreshing Pina Colada

If you find yourself craving the summer months on snowy, cold winter days, one easy way to transport yourself to the tropics is by treating yourself to a pina colada. Pina coladas are sweet cocktails made from two tasty fruits — pineapples and coconut (and sometimes a squeeze of lime). As for the booze, rum is the star player, adding beachy vibes and turning your fruity concoction into an adults-only beverage.

Now, to get the coconut into pina coladas, most recipes call for coconut cream. However, for a lighter, more refreshing twist on this boozy beverage, you can swap it for canned coconut milk instead. The result won't be quite as rich or creamy, but it'll still have plenty of the required flavor. Plus, it's convenient and easy to get your hands on if you can't find coconut cream.

But what else do you need to know about using coconut milk in a pina colada instead of coconut cream? What's the difference between coconut cream and coconut milk anyway? And how is it going to affect your drink? Having the answers to these questions is what will ultimately ensure your tweaked pina colada still tastes divine.