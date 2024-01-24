Achieving The Crispiest Salmon Skin In The Oven Requires Precision

Sure, the perfect salmon filet is moist and tender, with a delicate flakiness that melts in the mouth. But the most satisfying part for some is the crispy skin. We're talking bacon crisp, to the point where it crackles, giving way to the succulent, buttery richness of the salmon beneath.

There are a dozen ways to prepare salmon, whether pan-fried, grilled, roasted, baked in foil, air-fried, or some other method. However, achieving the crispiest salmon skin in the oven requires careful precision. Low and slow won't give you the crunch you're after, and a too-hot oven will quickly result in an overcooked fish.

To achieve the crispiest salmon skin in the oven, it's all about the broiler, coupled with the perfect rack placement. Using the broiler as the heating element helps crisp the skin nicely while cooking the inside of the salmon to the ideal texture. It only takes about seven to 10 minutes if you follow the 10-minute rule, which calls for cooking fish 10 minutes for every inch of thickness. But the real trick to crispy skin is the rack placement inside the oven. For optimal results without burning the filet, it's crucial to position the oven rack precisely in the upper-middle spot, which is probably a couple of notches from the top, depending on the oven. Remember to place the salmon skin-side up.