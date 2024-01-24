For The Best Chiles Toreados, A Cast Iron Is Your Friend

Chiles toreados are the perfect addition to spice up taco night. A staple at many taquerias and Mexican restaurants, the blackened and blistered chiles pack a serious punch. In addition to tacos and fajitas, they're perfect layered on top of carne asada, pechuga de pollo a la parilla (grilled chicken breast), or gobble them up alone for a scorched earth-style palette cleanser. Either way, the chiles will present a burst of heat that will amp up whatever you serve them with. Even better, they're super simple to replicate at home, so you won't have to eat out to enjoy them.

One thing to keep in mind when preparing chiles toreados at home is that the pan or griddle needs to maintain consistent and well-diffused heat. For this reason, cast iron is your best bet for authentic chiles. It will allow the chiles to heat quickly and evenly, perfectly blistering their skin. The seasoning on the cast iron will also prevent any sticking, so the chiles will be easy to remove.