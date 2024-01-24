For The Best Chiles Toreados, A Cast Iron Is Your Friend
Chiles toreados are the perfect addition to spice up taco night. A staple at many taquerias and Mexican restaurants, the blackened and blistered chiles pack a serious punch. In addition to tacos and fajitas, they're perfect layered on top of carne asada, pechuga de pollo a la parilla (grilled chicken breast), or gobble them up alone for a scorched earth-style palette cleanser. Either way, the chiles will present a burst of heat that will amp up whatever you serve them with. Even better, they're super simple to replicate at home, so you won't have to eat out to enjoy them.
One thing to keep in mind when preparing chiles toreados at home is that the pan or griddle needs to maintain consistent and well-diffused heat. For this reason, cast iron is your best bet for authentic chiles. It will allow the chiles to heat quickly and evenly, perfectly blistering their skin. The seasoning on the cast iron will also prevent any sticking, so the chiles will be easy to remove.
Making chiles toreados on cast iron
Chiles toreados are typically made with either serrano peppers or jalapeños. Serranos are spicier than jalapeños, but either can be deseeded if necessary. To release the chile's oils and flavors, take a spoon and use it to gently roll each pepper across your work surface before dropping them into your cast iron pan. Feel free to use a combination of both jalapeños and serranos or substitute another hot pepper if you prefer a milder — or more intense — heat.
Making these Mexican blistered peppers is as simple as pre-heating a lightly-oiled cast iron skillet, griddle, or comal on medium-high and then adding the chiles. They'll need to cook for up to eight minutes, depending on their size. Just be sure to turn them regularly so that any one side does not burn. You'll be able to tell they're done by the blisters, which should be visible all around. Onions are typically browned and served along with the chiles, with some people preferring to use whole green onions while others go for sliced white ones. Which ones you use is totally up to you.
Seasoning chiles toreados and other prep tips
Seasoning chiles toreados is as simple as making them. A little salt and citrus will season those blistered peppers up to perfection. Or use soy sauce instead of salt. To season the chiles, remove them from the cast iron pan when they're cooked. Then, simply sprinkle with salt and fresh lime juice. Or, if you prefer soy sauce, add a few dashes to the lime juice and stir before seasoning the chiles. You can also add a little garlic powder if you choose, but it's not required. Another option is to brown whole garlic cloves (with the papery peel intact) on the cast iron alongside the peppers.
Sometimes, chiles can pop and burst as they absorb the heat from the cast iron. To prevent this, you can cut a small slit in the flesh. This will act as a release valve for pent-up steam. It's also a good idea to leave the stems on. There is a reason why restaurants do this, after all. It makes the chiles easier to handle and eat. By following these easy tips, you'll have authentic Mexican blistered peppers courtesy of your cast iron skillet in no time.