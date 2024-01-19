The Best Type Of Beer To Pair With Chicken And Waffles

One of the absolute best food combinations for breakfast is chicken and waffles. This pairing is so surprisingly delicious that whoever conceived of combining the two is essentially a hero to the entire human species, so it's no wonder that the origin of chicken and waffles is hotly debated. Crispy, juicy, fried chicken paired with soft, fluffy, buttery waffles topped with a generous drizzle of sweet syrup makes for a delicious way to start your day ... or end it with breakfast at night, if you prefer. But you're going to need something to wash down that scrumptious chicken and those tender waffles. And if you'd like to have beer with this dish, then you should opt for the kind of beer that offers one of the best complementary flavors for chicken and waffles: The citrus kind of beer.

Citrus beers have notes of sharp fruity flavors that make them conducive to balancing the flavor of a meal with savory and sweet dishes. Fried chicken can be salty or spicy (or both), which makes the meat savory. Waffles are buttery and typically topped with syrup, which makes them sweet. By pairing fried chicken, waffles, and citrus beer, you'll have a harmonious combination of sweet, savory, and citrusy flavors from your delicious food and refreshing drink. So, the next time you make chicken and waffles, what citrus beers should you pair your meal with?