Hot Sauce Batter Is The Key To Elevated Chicken And Waffles

Who doesn't love the crispy, golden crust, the tender, juicy interior of fried chicken, and the buttery fluffiness of waffles, all topped off with rich maple syrup? Chicken and waffles is a dish that can be served at pretty much any time of day. But just because it's a delicious dish alone doesn't mean it can't stand a few enhancements here and there.

One way to enhance the dish is with hot sauce. We don't mean adding a few drops of Tabasco onto the chicken alongside the maple syrup or just replacing the maple syrup altogether with a bottle of Frank's RedHot. While those are very good ways to incorporate a little extra heat into this sweet and savory dish, the method we're discussing has you infuse your waffle batter with a healthy dose of heat.

You won't need any special equipment or ingredients for this. All you'll need is your waffle recipe of choice, your trusty waffle iron, and your favorite brand of hot sauce.