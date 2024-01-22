Lemon Chocolate Pie Is A New Haven Staple You Need To Try

Chances are good that you've probably had a piece or two of lemon cake slathered in fudgy chocolate frosting before. But have you had a lemon chocolate pie? If you've never been to New Haven, Connecticut before, then it's probably not very likely. The decadent dessert is largely unknown outside of the city of New Haven, but perhaps that's about to change.

With a filling that reminds many of a classic lemon meringue pie, it's no wonder the treat has its share of regional devotees. The filling is where the similarities end, however. Instead of being topped with meringue, the lemon pie has a top crust that gets a layer of super sweet chocolate frosting on top. This certainly makes it unique. Frosting isn't something you find on a lot of pies, after all. But the combination of sweet chocolate and tangy lemon sets it apart from the rest — making it a must-try if you're ever lucky enough to encounter a slice.