Your Beer Order Can Make Or Break The Taste Of Spicy Fried Food

Is there anything more refreshing than wolfing a basket of spicy chicken wings and washing the whole thing down with a cold, crisp beer? There's something uniquely purifying about the enjoyable suffering of your mouth on fire and nose running like it's in a 5K marathon. But you can truly destroy this balance of pain and pleasure if you're drinking the wrong beer with your spicy fried foods –- luckily, we're here to help. In an exclusive interview, Daily Meal talked to Jessie Massie, Taproom Executive Chef at Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., to give guidance on the dos and don'ts of pairing beer with spicy food.

"If you want to amplify the kick in your spicy food, choose a hoppy beer with more intensity in the bitterness, or an IBU rating of 55 or higher," Massie said. "But if you like a more balanced approach, I recommend a beer that has lower bitterness, or a lower IBU rating." We'll get into IBU a little bit later, but the long and the short of it is this: The more bitter a beer is, the more it can (potentially) intensify the heat of the spice you're eating. If you're a glutton for punishment, you might just enjoy a super-hoppy India Pale Ale with your next plate of jalapeno poppers. If not, there are other options.